This ventilator may not look like an important piece of medical equipment but it may be one of the critical things keeping Covid-19 patients alive. MIT has designed an emergency ventilator that uses commonly found and easily sourced materials. FDA-approved ventilators are expensive and require hundreds of components, and in these trying times a cheaper alternative may be able to save lives as these machines become more scarce.



