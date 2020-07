Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 after downplaying the risks of the novel coronavirus pandemic for months, even as cases and deaths have surged in his country.Music Credit: ‘This Is Enough’ by Nihilorehttp://www.nihilore.com/



