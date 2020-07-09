779 tests, 1 positive case, total Positive 7

Minister of Health Ali Pilli announced that the positive incident that occurred today came to our country by ship and was a Turkish citizen.

The positive case at Lefkosa Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu stated that he started his treatment in the quarantine department of the State Hospital.

The general situation of Covid-19 on July 9, 2020, is as follows;

Number of Tests Performed Today: 779

Number of Positive Cases detected today: 1

Number of Healed and Discharged Cases-No

Number of Cases Lost Today – no

Total Number of Tests Performed- 45,383

Total Number of Cases- 115

Number of Healed and Total Discharged Cases – 104

Number of Cases Under Treatment – 7

Total Number of Lost Patients- 4

Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – no