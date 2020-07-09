CypriumNews

2 immigrants who tried to escape arrest have been shot

Turkish Cypriot police shot and injured two irregular migrants who tried to avoid arrest,

two, both Syrians, were spotted on a beach in Yayla. They ignored calls to stop as well as a warning shot fired in the air and tried to flee, the They have been hospitalized with gunshot injuries.

Earlier 30 irregular migrants from Syria  — 20 men, three women and seven children — were spotted on the beach where their boat had come to shore.

It added that two captains of the boat and a person waiting at the beach as well as the group of 30 were arrested.

30 people, including children, will be taken to Güzelyurt Health Center for PCR testing. While it is not clear where the immigrants will be kept after the proceedings,

