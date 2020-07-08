The decisions of the Communicable Diseases Supreme Committee

The Communicable Diseases Supreme Committee Meeting decisions have been announced.

The full text of the decisions is as follows:

1) On the way to Southern Cyprus, employees, students, people who are treated in Southern Cyprus will be able to continue their departure on condition that they have PCR tests every 15 days.

This rule is valid provided that it has not been out of the island in the last 14 days.

2) For those who have gone out of the island from the south or north in the last 14 days, the rules belonging to the category in which they are located will be applied. The control will apply until 21 July 2020.

All citizens residing in Pile will be able to make a permanent transition from Pile or Pile to the north provided that they show a one-time COVID-19 negative test result in their first pass.

Outside this group, TRNC citizens and people from Southern Cyprus who have been to Southern Cyprus will only be able to have a PCR test once and continue their departure once they have been on the island within the last 14 days. These people will receive randomized PCR tests.

Five days from the TRNC (including the fifth day) short trip to Turkey, Person will be able to make the trip twice and then five days after the entry into the island. These people will come to Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital between the fifth and seventh days after entering the country and give their second PCR samples.

TRNC citizens and foreign nationals who want to enter TRNC through Southern Cyprus, who have to have a PCR test during their entry into the country according to the current legislation, will only be able to pass through the Metehan or Beyarmudu border gates.

Countries in category A will be able to enter the country without quarantine if the PCR test results made in the last 72 hours are negative and documented. However, passengers who fail to submit a PCR result must have PCR tests carried out by our ministry and kept under quarantine until the results are released, and the passenger must cover the test and quarantine fees.

Considering the decrease in the number of UK cases, it is anticipated that flights from this country to the island may begin on July 16, 2020. People who come to the island from the UK on July 16 will be able to enter the island with a negative PCR result by having a PCR test at least three to five days before leaving the country.

At the entrance, they will be quarantined for 7 days by taking their 2nd PCR.

At the end of the quarantine, they will exit the quarantine by taking the 3rd PCR tests.

Diplomatic mission, UN, EU, British Bases Area and similar international organizations in Cyprus will be asked to show COVID-19 negative results for the first time only once in the first pass.

However, TRNC citizens working in the buffer zone will be asked to show their COVID-19 negative test results every 15 days when they enter the country and their UN local staff and TRNC citizens working in the British Base Zones.

It is obligatory to document the PCR test result, which was done 72-120 hours ago for those coming from the C category countries, when they entered the TRNC. These people will be given a 2nd PCR test when entering the country and will be quarantined at a quarantine center determined by the Ministry of Health for 14 days.

People from countries in category B will be able to enter the country by showing the negative PCR test results they had done 72-120 hours before entering TRNC.

These people will receive a 2nd PCR test on Arrival to the TRNC, and until they get results, those who have hotel reservations must be isolated at the hotel and those who will stay at home must be isolated at home.

Under the Communicable Diseases Law, the most severe sanctions will be imposed on those who do not comply with the decisions taken to protect public health.