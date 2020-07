Check out the official trailer for the Hulu romantic comedy Palm Springs, directed by Max Barbakow. It stars Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, Peter Gallagher and J.K. Simmons.

Palm Springs Release Date: July 10, 2020 on Hulu

Are you excited for Palm Springs? Be the critic on Fan Reviews!



Related

FanReviews#Palm #Springs #Hulu #Official #Trailer