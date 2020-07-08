International military education and training for South Cyprus

The United States is to provide international military education and training (IMET) to South Cyprus, the embassy in Nicosia has announced.

“We plan to provide IMET to South Cyprus beginning in U.S. fiscal year 2021, subject to Congressional appropriations and notification,” it said.

The IMET programme is a key component of US security assistance, promoting regional stability and defence capabilities through professional military education and training.

Through professional and technical courses, and with specialized instruction, IMET provides students from allied and friendly nations valuable training and education on US military practices and standards, it added.

The US embassy said IMET serves as an effective means to strengthen military partnerships and international coalitions that defend US national security interests. IMET facilitates the development of important professional and personal relationships among defence leaders. It also helps develop a common understanding of shared international challenges and fosters the relationships necessary to counter those challenges collaboratively.

Offering IMET to South Cyprus is consistent with the Department of State’s Eastern Mediterranean Strategy and the policy intent of the Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act of 2019, both of which aim to strengthen the US’ security partnership with the Republic of Cyprus.

“The Republic of Cyprus is an important partner in the Eastern Mediterranean region. We look forward to continuing to deepen our bilateral relationship as we promote regional stability,” it concluded.