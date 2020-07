Check out the official new trailer for the World War II movie Greyhound, directed by Aaron Schneider. It stars Tom Hanks, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Elisabeth Shue, Stephen Graham and Rob Morgan!

Greyhound Release Date: July 10, 2020 on Apple TV+

Are you excited for Greyhound?



