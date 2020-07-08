CypriumNews

Flights from the UK begin on July 16!

Corona Virus Breaking News Cyprus UK
High Contagious Diseases Committee Meeting were announced that flights from the UK will stay July 16!

Considering the decrease in the number of UK cases, it is anticipated that flights from this country to the island may begin on July 16, 2020. 

People who come to the island from the UK on July 16 will be able to enter the island with a negative PCR result by having a PCR test at least three to five days before leaving the country.

On arrival, they will be quarantined for 7 days by taking their 2nd PCR. At the end of the quarantine, they will exit the quarantine by taking the 3rd PCR tests.

