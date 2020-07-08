778 tests in total, 1 positive case was encountered

Minister Pilli: “A total of 778 tests were done, 1 positive case was encountered”

Minister of Health Ali Pilli explained that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 778 and 1 positive case was encountered.

Minister Pilli, the positive case detected today at Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital stated that the citizen of Kazakhstan, who is still in treatment in the quarantine department, is the spouse, that the case was kept under surveillance due to the contact studies conducted by the Ministry of Health teams due to the positive of the spouse, and a positive result was obtained according to the PCR test results conducted today.

Minister Pilli stated that the positive case was started in the quarantine department.

July 8, 2020 Covid-19 general situation is as follows;

Number of Tests Performed Today: 778

Number of Positive Cases detected today: 1

Number of Healed and Discharged Cases-No

Number of Cases Lost Today – no

Total Number of Tests Performed- 44,604

Total Number of Cases- 114

Number of Healed and Total Discharged Cases – 104

Number of Cases Under Treatment – 6

Total Number of Lost Patients- 4

Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – no