35 C inland today, possibility of isolated showers

Seasonal low pressure is affecting the area. Wednesday will be mainly fine but in the afternoon there will be increased cloud that may lead to isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains and inland.

Temperatures will rise to 35 C inland, 29 C on the west coast, around 31 C on the remaining coast and 26 in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine but at dawn there may be low local cloud and patchy fog. Temperatures will fall to 23 C inland and the south and east coasts, around 21 C on the remaining coasts and 18 C in the mountains.

Thursday and Friday will start of mainly fine but in the afternoon there will be increased cloud that may lead to isolated showers, with the possibility also of thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains.

Saturday will be mainly fine but at intervals there will be increased local cloud.

Temperatures will edge up to a little above the seasonal average.