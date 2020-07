At around 14:40 hours today, Mustafa Sert (E-15) on the balcony of the first floor of the construction, which is still being constructed by Gercek Insaat, on Salahi Mehmet Street in Gemikonagi, lost its balance and has been severely injured by falling from a height of about 6 meters.

Mustafa Sert, who was injured in the incident, was taken to the intensive care unit at the Nicosia Dr Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital.

The investigation into the incident continues.