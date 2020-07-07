The Hamilton Cast Answers Hamilton Questions From Twitter





The cast of ‘Hamilton’ use the power of Twitter to answer the internet’s burning questions about the now-ubiquitous Broadway show, ‘Hamilton.’ What were some of the best backstage moments? Would ‘Hamilton’ be different in 2020? Will there ever be a ‘Hamilton 2’? How did the original cast come together? Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, Daveed Diggs, Christopher Jackson, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Leslie Odom Jr., Jasmine Cephas Jones, Oak Onaodowan, Anthony Ramos, and Phillipa Soo answer all these questions and more!

‘Hamilton’ is now streaming on Disney+



