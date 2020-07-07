South Cyprus: New travel advice from Foreign Ministry

The Foreign Ministry is advising Cypriot citizens to avoid non-essential travel except in the case of the 40 countries listed in the current Group A and Group B. For Group A and B countries, its advice is to exercise caution.

In new travel advice issued late on Monday, the Foreign Ministry said the classification of countries, based on the epidemiological risk assessment, is extremely dynamic and may change at any moment. Travelers are therefore encouraged to check the travel advice regularly.

The advice to avoid non-essential travel applies to all countries except those listed in Groups

A, (Australia, Austria, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Republic of Korea, Latvia, Lichtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia and Switzerland, and

B (Andorra, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, France, Georgia, Holy See, Italy, Luxembourg, Monaco, Netherlands, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Spain, and Uruguay), according to the epidemiological risk assessment conducted by the Ministry of Health.

The validity period is from 06/7/2020, 00:00 Cyprus time (GMT+2)

“In light of the continuing global spread of coronavirus COVID-19 and given its classification by the World Health Organisation as a pandemic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises Cypriot citizens to avoid non-essential travel to these countries,” it said.

Citizens of the Republic of Cyprus who are temporarily located or permanently reside in these countries are advised to be cautious, to follow local and international media on the latest developments regarding COVID-19, to adhere to the relevant instructions of the country’s authorities including restrictions or guidance concerning COVID-19, to take self-protection measures, and to inform the accredited Diplomatic Mission of the Republic of their presence in the country.

Cypriot citizens who are currently abroad, or intend to travel abroad for exceptional reasons, are encouraged to register on the website [email protected]

It should be noted that passengers intending to arrive/return to Cyprus will be required to comply with the applicable process and requirements for entry to Cyprus foreseen by relevant Decrees and Decisions of the Council of Ministers. Relevant announcements, press releases and information published by the Ministry of Health and other competent Authorities and Services of the Republic of Cyprus, are available from the dedicated website https://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/.

“You are also reminded that, in accordance with regulations currently applied, only Cypriot citizens, permanent residents of the Republic of Cyprus, or holders of a special entry permit are entitled to board direct flights from these countries to Cyprus,” the Foreign Ministry added.

The ministry also issued advice for travel to countries in Groups A and B, advising Cypriot citizens to exercise caution when travelling to there and to check in advance to make sure they are aware of the entry regulations and other measures that apply in their county of destination.

Citizens of the Republic of Cyprus who are temporarily located or permanently reside in these countries are advised to be cautious, to follow local and international media on the latest developments regarding COVID-19, to adhere to the relevant instructions of the country’s authorities including restrictions or guidance concerning COVID-19 and to take self-protection measures.

It should be noted that passengers intending to arrive/return to Cyprus will be required to comply with the applicable process and requirements for entry to Cyprus foreseen by relevant Decrees and Decisions of the Council of Ministers, it added.

Relevant announcements, press releases and information published by the Ministry of Health and other competent Authorities and Services of the Republic of Cyprus, are available from the dedicated website https://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/