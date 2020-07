Check out the official trailer for the Netflix animated adventure movie Over the Moon, directed by Glen Keane. It stars Phillipa Soo, Margaret Cho, Irene Tsu, Artt Butler and Artt Butler.

Over the Moon Release Date: Fall 2020 on Netflix

Are you excited for Over the Moon on Netflix? Be the critic on Fan Reviews!



Related

FanReviews#Moon #Netflix #Official #Trailer