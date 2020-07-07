Mainly fine, temperatures at 37 C inland

Temperatures will remain below 40 C inland today offering some respite from the extreme heat of recent days, but are set to rise again to above the seasonal average later this week.

In its early morning weather bulletin, the Met Office said that Tuesday will be mainly fine although locally there will be increased cloud at intervals in the west and in the afternoon in the mountains.

Winds will pick up strength during the day becoming moderate to strong and very strong locally.

Temperatures will rise to 37 C inland, around 33 C in the southeast, the east and north coasts, around 30 C on the remaining coasts and around 28 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine but locally there will be low cloud and patchy fog.Temperatures will fall to 21 C inland, the west and north coasts, around 22 C on the remaining coasts and 16 C in the mountains.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be mainly fine, with local increased cloud at intervals. In the afternoons there may be isolated showers or thunderstorms in the mountains. There will be patchy local fog and low cloud at night and early in the morning.

Temperatures will edge down on Wednesday to a little below average for the time of year but will edge up again by Friday to a little above the seasonal average.