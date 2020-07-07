Kanye West Running For President In 2020? What To Know About The Twitter Announcement

Kanye West says he’s running for president in 2020. The rapper announced via Twitter his plans to run just four months before the presidential election in November. It is still not clear if West registered as a candidate yet, if he’s taken any steps to get onto any ballots. This is not the first time West said he is going to run for president. Only time will tell if West is really running for president this year.Music Credit: ‘Crux’ by Nihilorehttp://www.nihilore.com/

Newsweek

