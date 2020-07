Check out the official trailer for the Disney+ musical Hamilton, directed by Thomas Kail. It stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, Okieriete Onaodowan, Anthony Ramos, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Jonathan Groff.

Hamilton Release Date: July 3, 2020 on Disney+

