Every Job Homer Simpson’s Ever Had





While most of us know Homer J. Simpson as a Nuclear Safety Inspector that works for Mr. Burns, Homer’s career path on ‘The Simpsons’ is far more expansive than that. From Homer’s early days working as a technician at the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant to his forays into Tomacco farming and space travel, watch as Simpsons expert Jack Picone breaks down ever job Homer’s ever had.

Jack Picone is the co-host of The Simpsons podcast “Worst Episode Ever” http://www.weepodcast.com/



Related

WIRED#Job #Homer #Simpsons