CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Every Job Homer Simpson’s Ever Had

Technology
by CypriumNews Reporting
Every Job Homer Simpson's Ever Had



While most of us know Homer J. Simpson as a Nuclear Safety Inspector that works for Mr. Burns, Homer’s career path on ‘The Simpsons’ is far more expansive than that. From Homer’s early days working as a technician at the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant to his forays into Tomacco farming and space travel, watch as Simpsons expert Jack Picone breaks down ever job Homer’s ever had.

Jack Picone is the co-host of The Simpsons podcast “Worst Episode Ever” http://www.weepodcast.com/



WIRED

#Job #Homer #Simpsons

Related posts

Turkish drones in North Cyprus ready for takeoff

CypriumNews Reporting

Sleep Expert Debunks Common Sleep Myths

CypriumNews Reporting

This robot is designed to disinfect a warehouse floor in 30 minutes— Strictly Robots

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More