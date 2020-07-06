TRNC Ministry of Health releases Details for entry and departure from the TRNC

TRNC Ministry of Health stated the decisions for entry and departure from the TRNC. The following decisions have been taken within the framework of the decision of the TRNC Council of Ministers regarding COVID-19 precautions and in the direction of the authority of Infectious Diseases Law given to the Ministry of Health.

Starting from 5 July 2020, the TRNC citizens who work in the Greek Cypriot side or have education, Maronites who live in the TRNC and the Greek Cypriots who live in Karpaz will have to present a negative PCR tests carried out within 72 hours before entering into the TRNC from border gates. This decision will also be valid for those who stay or live in the Greek Cypriot side. Those mentioned above must have PCR tests carried out every 15 days in the South Cyprus or in the TRNC. Starting from 5 July 2020, those who want to come to the TRNC from the Greek Cypriot side, whether they are TRNC citizens or not, must certify that they were residing in the South Cyprus for the last 14 days and have a negative PCR test carried out within 72 hours before entering into the TRNC and thus they will not have to be under quarantine. If they travelled to another country from South Cyprus in the last 14 days, the conditions of the country which they visited will be applied to them. Starting from 5 July 2020, whether TRNC citizen or not, everyone who want to come to the TRNC will be applied the following conditions.

CATEGORY A:

Conditions: All passengers will have to present PCR tests carried out within 72 hours to enter into the TRNC without being under quarantine. Those, who do not present negative PCR tests, will be taken in quarantine until the Ministry of Health carries out their tests and the results are released. Their PCR test and quarantine costs will be paid by themselves.

CATEGORY B

Conditions: Passengers coming from these countries will have to have PCR tests done within the last 72 hours before their departures from their own countries and they have to certify that the result is negative and their second PCR tests will be done by our Ministry after they arrive in the TRNC. This condition will be applied as ‘PCR tests will be done before 72-120 hours (3rd , 4th and 5th days ) after 8 July 2020.

Transfers of passengers to their hotels will be done by the related hotel authorities. Tourists are obliged to obey the quarantine rule in their hotel rooms until their PCR test results will be released. Hotel authorities will have to undertake the supervision of their quarantine process and criminal proceedings will be initiated if otherwise is detected. These conditions will be supervised by the Ministry of Health and Police authorities.

Those who will stay at their own homes have to stay isolated until they are informed that their PCR test results are released. Criminal proceedings will be initiated if otherwise is detected.

CATEGORY C

Condition: Those who want to come to the TRNC from thses countries must present their negative PCR test result certificates carried out 3 days before boarding on the vehicle and must pay their own quarantine cost for 14 days.

CATEGORY A COUNTRIES

1 Germany

Australia Austria Denmark Estonia Finland South Korea Ireland Switzerland Iceland Japan Latvia Liechtenstein Lithuania Hungary Maldives Malta Norway Poland Slovakia Slovenia New Zealand Greece

CATEGORY B COUNTRIES

Andorra

2. Argentina

3. Belgium

4. United Arab Emirates

5. Bosnia Herzegovina

6. Bulgaria

7. Check Republic

8. France

9. Georgia

10. Croatia

11. Holland

12. Spain

13. Italy

14. Canada

15. Montenegro

16. Qatar

17. Kuwait

18. Luxemburg

19. Lebanon

20. Monaco

21. Portugal

22. Romania

23. San Marino

24. Serbia

25. Singapore

26. Turkey

27. Uruguay

28. Jordan

29. Vatican

CATEGORY C COUNTRIES

United States of America

2. Brazil

3. India

4. United Kingdom

5. Iran

6. Israel

7. Sweden

8. Kazakhstan

9. Kosovo

10. Mexica

11. Egypt

12. Pakistan

13. Russia

14. Turkmenistan and other countries