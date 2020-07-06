South Cyprus: New Covid-19 case from repatriations, total now 1004

One person, a repatriating Cypriot who travelled from the US, has tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 1004, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

A total of 1,259 tests were carried out.

The positive case was from 557 tests of passengers and repatriates. The individual is a Cypriot citizen who arrived from the USA via Germany on July 4 and has been in self-isolation. All health protocols have been activated, the ministry added.

In addition, the following tests were carried out, all with negative result:

None from the programme of 10,000 employees who returned to work as part of phase two and three of the reopening of the economy

12 tests from the tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases

203 tests from private initiative

190 tests from hospital labs

179 tests from referrals of personal doctors and checks of special groups through the public health clinics

118 from the programme of the Justice Ministry of people working in the courts

In addition, there is currently one coronavirus patient at the referral hospital.