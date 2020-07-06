CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

South Cyprus: New Covid-19 case from repatriations, total now 1004

Corona Virus Breaking News Cyprus USA
by CypriumNews Reporting
Lab Test Corona

One person, a repatriating Cypriot who travelled from the US, has tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 1004, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

A total of 1,259 tests were carried out.

The positive case was from 557 tests of passengers and repatriates. The individual is a Cypriot citizen who arrived from the USA via Germany on July 4 and has been in self-isolation. All health protocols have been activated, the ministry added.

In addition, the following tests were carried out, all with negative result:

  • None from the programme of 10,000 employees who returned to work as part of phase two and three of the reopening of the economy
  • 12 tests from the tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases
  • 203 tests from private initiative
  • 190 tests from hospital labs
  • 179 tests from referrals of personal doctors and checks of special groups through the public health clinics
  • 118 from the programme of the Justice Ministry of people working in the courts

In addition, there is currently one coronavirus patient at the referral hospital.

Related posts

South Cyprus: UK should be added to Group B countries, but not yet.

CypriumNews Reporting

South Cyprus: No new Covid-19 cases reported for fifth day in a row

CypriumNews Reporting

Third parties sabotaging Turkey, US relations

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More