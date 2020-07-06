Midnight statement from the Ministry of Health

The decision made by the TRNC Council of Ministers in the scope of COVID-19 measures to determine the measures to be taken in relation to entry and exit to the country, and the Ministry of Health has produced the following decisions regarding Entry-Exits to TRNC in line with the authorization given by the Communicable Diseases Law to the TRNC Ministry of Health. :

Since July 5, 2020, TRNC citizens working in the Greek Cypriot Administration, Maronites residing in our country and Greek Cypriots residing in the Karpaz region, If the PCR test results made in the last 72 hours in their first pass are negative and document, they will have the right to enter TRNC through without quarantine obligation..

This rule will also apply for entry of TRNC citizens who live in the Greek Cypriot Administration or live there for various reasons. PCR tests will be repeated every 15 days for those who will make a transition within the framework of the above-mentioned conditions, either in South Cyprus or in TRNC.

In the event that the people who will pass from the Greek Cypriot Administration as of July 5, 2020, whether they are citizens of TRNC or not, have been staying in the Greek Cypriot Administration in the last 14 days, the PCR test results made in the last 72 hours are negative they do not require quarantine. In case people travel to another country within the last 14 days from the Greek Cypriot Administration, the conditions applied to those countries will apply when they come to TRNC.

As of July 5, 2020, everyone coming to our country, whether or not they are TRNC citizens, will be evaluated according to the risk group of the country they come from, to the TRNC from sea and airports, land crossing points under the conditions written about each.

CATEGORY A:

Condition: All passengers will be able to enter the country without quarantine if the PCR test results made within the last 72 hours travel and document it. However, PCR tests of the passengers who cannot submit PCR results will be carried out by our Ministry and will be kept under quarantine until the results are obtained, and the test and quarantine fees will be covered by the relevant passenger.

B CATEGORY

Condition: Passengers coming from these countries must be negative and document the PCR test results made within the last 72 hours from the date of boarding travel and before arriving in TRNC in their own country. Passengers from these countries will also be subject to second PCR testing by our Ministry when they arrive in TRNC. This application will be applied as PCR test before 72-120 hours (3rd – 4th and 5th days) from July 8, 2020.

The transfer of the tourists staying at the hotel to the hotels from the Checkpoints will be made by the relevant hotel authorities. It is mandatory for tourists to comply with the quarantine conditions in the hotel rooms until PCR tests are concluded. Hotel officials will inspect the relevant people to comply with the quarantine conditions and make a commitment to our Ministry in this regard. If the opposite is determined, criminal proceedings will be initiated under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code and the Communicable Diseases Act. In addition, these conditions will be supervised by the Ministry of Health and Police officials.

Persons who stay at their homes must be isolated in their homes until PCR test results are issued and notified to them. Those who do not comply with the specified conditions will be initiated under the Criminal Code and the relevant articles of the Infectious Diseases Act.

C CATEGORY:

Requirement: Passengers coming from these countries must comply with the 14-day quarantine conditions provided that the PCR test results are negative and documented 3 days before the date of boarding the vehicle they will travel to before arriving in our country.

List of Countries by Risk Categories

REVISED COUNTRIES DATED 05 JULY 2020

GROUP A COUNTRIES

Germany

Australia

Austria

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

South Korea

Ireland

Switzerland

10.İzl career

11.Japony to

12.Letony to

13.Lihtenşayn

14.Litvany to

from 15.Macaris

16.Maldiv on

17.Malt to

18.Norveç

19.Polony to

20.Slovaky to

21.Sloveny to

22.New Zealand

from 23.Yunanis

GROUP B COUNTRIES

Andora

Argentina

Belgium

United Arab Emirates

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Czech Republic

France

Georgia

from 10.Hırvatis

11.Holl career

12.İspany to

13.İtaly to

in 14.Kana

15.Karadağ

16.Kat is

17.Kuveyt

18.Lüksemburg

the 19.Lübn

20.Monako

21.Portekiz

22.Romany to

23.San Marino

from 24.Sırbis

25.Singap is

26.Türki to

27.Uruguay

28. you

the 29.Vatik

C GROUP COUNTRIES

America

Brazil

India

England

Iranian

Israel

Sweden

Kazakhistan

Kosovo

10.Meksik to

11.Mıs is

from 12.Pakis

13.Rusy to

from 14.Türkmenis

15. And Other Countries