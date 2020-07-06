Erhürman: We are tired, the people are tired

the last point we have reached in the pandemic hospital issue:

The Minister of Finance explained the “road map” in health, and said that Kolan Hospital will be purchased and the pandemic hospital will be built.

Today Mr. The prime minister said that it would not be possible to purchase and that the price was too high.

Conclusion: We are at the point where we were again four months ago.

We turn around and come to the same place.

We are tired,

the people are tired,

the government is not tired of saying something new every day and taking it back one day later !!!