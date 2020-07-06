CypriumNews

Derya: “Our country is in the hands of gambling lobbies”

Corona Virus Breaking News Cyprus
by CypriumNews Reporting
Dogus Derya

Dogus Derya speech in Parliament,

Stating that it was wrong for Prime Minister Tatar to question the case opened by the Medical Association,

Derya said, “The prime minister of this country has insulted the doctors. Who made decisions that would put public health at risk. Our country is in the hands of gambling lobbies. ” 

Derya, who criticized not to make a pandemic hospital, pointed out that a pandemic hospital can be built in 15 days.

“I am ashamed of the decisions you made. ” 

Also criticized the decisions taken constantly changing, constantly

