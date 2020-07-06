Çavuşoğlu: We are ready to start a dialogue in Cyprus

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission made a joint statement after a meeting in Ankara with Josep Borrell.

Here are the highlights of Çavuşoğlu’s comments:

Relations between Turkey and the EU, relations between the EU and Turkey is gaining more importance, We also see and thank Mr. Borrell’s efforts.

Of course, we have expectations from the EU, We know about the teleconferences held by our President, Chancellor Merkel in this direction, We can say that it was very productive.

Updating the EU’s commitment, customs union, visa liberalization is our common expectation and it is in our best interest.

Not all issues will be resolved because Germany takes over the rotating presidency.

Currently, there are problems we do not want, And we have to overcome it together, Within the framework of objective criteria, not with political motives, we hope the approach to Turkey.

There is the Greek side and Greece, who take our relations hostage. This is unfair for the EU and Turkey, I have recently stated that there is France, We need to distinguish between these political and technical issues.

“WE ARE READY TO START A DIALOGUE IN CYPRUS”

We see a blockage on the Eastern Mediterranean and Cyprus, We are not the reason for this, Turkey, as a guarantor country obliged to protect the rights of the Turkish Cypriot people.

As we always call since the beginning of Turkey and Cyprus, as Turkey, we have to share with the TRNC, we are ready to start a dialogue.

As long as we know, how to share in equity. We have no other problems.

We talked to Mr. Borrell about what we can do about these issues, Let’s be honest, let’s not be fooled by each other, Then we can solve the problems better.

There is a migration agreement between us, Which side has fulfilled its obligation or not since 2016 …

Anyone who looks says this very easily. Today we are faced with different dynamics.

Tomorrow we will face many different tests with the effect of the pandemic. Especially in terms of illegal immigrants.

Hundreds of millions of people will have to leave their countries because of hunger, This is said by both international organizations and the UN.

We will all be affected by this. Pandemic comes and goes, but the problem will continue for a while, We have to act in common, Everything I expect from Turkey and does not solve the problem when it comes to fulfilling obligations to the EU, further deepened.

Therefore, we need a fulfillment of the commitments made in Turkey. The modernization of the customs union agreement is important, The EU does not like it very much, but visa liberalization is a promise of the EU, Whether you like it or not, you have to fulfill your promise.

We have fulfilled 67 of them. Showing flexibility for countries to do so, when it comes to Turkey not necessarily more accurate.

We need to fulfill the promise of the EU. We want to see positive steps.

Turkey has not been invited to the summit for a long time.