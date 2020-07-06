59 traffic Accidents in a week

59 traffic accidents occurred in TRNC within the period between June 29 and July 5; 628 out of the 7 thousand 310 vehicle drivers checked,

“Traffic speed, talking on mobile phone while driving and driving, driving without a driving license” took the first three places in traffic crimes where drivers were reported.

In the police press release, 14 out of 59 accidents resulted in death and 45 injuries.

Among the causes of traffic accidents that occurred during the period, 15 were speeding, 11 were careless driving, 14 were not standing at the intersection, 9 were close follow-up and 10 were other factors.

22 of the accidents in which the total damage amount was 735 thousand 350 TL occurred in Lefkosa, 16 in Gazimagosa, 14 in Girne, 4 in Güzelyurt, and 3 in İskele.

7 THOUSAND 310 VEHICLES WERE AUDITED, 628 ADVANCED

On the other hand, during the traffic checks carried out by the police across the country on the same dates, 7 thousand 310 vehicle drivers were checked.

SPEAKING, TALKING ON THE TELEPHONE, USING A NON-REGULATED VEHICLE

The crimes of those who have been advanced on are listed as follows:

“Speed ​​(237)

Speaking with a Mobile Phone While Driving (121)

Using an Unlicensed Vehicle (44)

Failure to Comply With the Signs or Signals (23)

Driving with Alcohol (20)

Careless Driving (15)

Driving without Driving License (15)

Driving without MOT (9)

Dangerous Driving (7)

Not Complying with Traffic Lights (2)

Not Using Protective Helmet (2)

Driving a Private Business Unauthorized Vehicle (1)

Carrying Dangerous Cargo (1)

other traffic offenses (104) “