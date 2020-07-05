Turkey’s main opposition narrows gap with ruling AKP to six points – survey

Turkey’s main opposition secularist Republican People’s Party (CHP) has narrowed the gap with the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) to six percentage points, according to a new survey by polling company MetroPoll.

The ruling AKP garnered 30 percent support while the CHP received 24 percent in a June survey by the company asking participants who they would cast their vote for in a parliamentary election, Medya Faresi news site reported.

Support for the AKP has slid from 33.9 percent in MetroPOLL’s survey in March, it said, while the CHP has registered an increase from 20.7 percent.

Meanwhile, undecided voters comprised 9.2 percent, higher than the support given to all other parties except the AKP and the CHP, the June survey found.

Turkey’s ruling alliance composed of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s AKP and his junior coalition partner, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), have for months seen declining support in the polls.

Turkey’s next scheduled general election is set for 2023, but analysts maintain the formation of new rival parties by former AKP senior figures, the country’s ailing economy and calls by the ruling alliance for changes to election laws could be signalling a snap election.