TRNC: A total of 889 tests were done, 1 positive case was detected

Minister Pilli stated that according to the 889 test results made today, 1 positive case was detected and that the case was a Turkish citizen who came to our country by air. Pilli said that the number of cases in our country has increased to 5 with 1 positive case.

First of all, Minister Pilli said that our people should follow the rules during this period and emphasized that the use of masks, social distance, and hygiene rules should be followed, especially those over the age of 65 should stay away from crowded environments and protect themselves.

The general situation of Covid-19 on July 4, 2020 is as follows:

Number of Tests Performed Today: 889

Number of Positive Cases detected today: 1

Healed and Discharged Case: none

Case Lost Today: none

Total Number of Tests Performed: 40.989

Total Number of Cases: 113

Number of Healed and Total Discharged Cases: 104

Number of Cases Under Treatment: 5

Total Number of Patients Lost: 4

Inpatient Inpatient: no