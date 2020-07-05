TRNC: 664 tests in total, no positive cases were found

Minister of Health Ali Pilli explained that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 664 and no positive cases were encountered.

Minister Pilli reiterated that our people should follow the rules once again and emphasized that the use of masks, social distance and hygiene rules should be followed, especially those over the age of 65 should stay away from crowded environments and protect themselves.

5 July 2020 Covid-19 general situation is as follows;

Number of Tests Performed Today: 664

Number of Positive Cases Detected Today: None

Number of Healed and Discharged Cases-No

Number of Cases Lost Today – no

Total Number of Tests Performed- 41,653

Total Number of Cases- 113

Number of Healed and Total Discharged Cases – 104

Number of Cases Under Treatment – 5

Total Number of Lost Patients- 4

Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – no