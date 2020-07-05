CypriumNews

South Cyprus: One Covid patient remains at Famagusta referral hospital, 10 at Tersefanou rehabilitation

One coronavirus patient remains at Famagusta General Hospital, the referral institution for the disease.

He is reported to be in stable condition.

Since March 11, when Famagusta hospital begun operating as a referral institution, 155 people were admitted and 138 people cured, discharged and returned home.

In addition, four people were admitted yesterday at the Eden Resort Rehabilitation Centre in Tersefanou.

Ten patients in total remain at the Centre and will go home following the end of the two week quarantine period.

