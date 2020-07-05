South Cyprus: One covid case today, an immigrant that was to be hosted in care centre-1003 in total

One new case of Covid-19 was reported in Cyprus today out of 1445 tests.

It’s an immigrant that was to be hosted in a care centre. He has taken to the Eden rehabilitation spot.

The case came out of 216 tests from referrals from personal doctors and checks of special groups through the public health clinics.

The total number of cases now stands at 1003.

This is the breakdown of tests with zero cases:

226 from the programme of employees who returned to work as part of phase 2 and 3 of the reopening of the economy

8 from tracing of contacts of previously confirmed cases

669 from passengers and repatriates

184 from labs of general hospitals

92 from private initiative

20 from the Justice department programme for people working in courts

One coronavirus patient remains at the Famagusta referral hospital in stable condition.