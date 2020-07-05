“Serious quarantine” warning from President Akıncı

President Mustafa Akıncı stressed that the government’s decision to implement a quarantine should be initiated without delay.
with regard to the fact that the ever-changing decisions, practices and discourses about opening up increase concerns along with positive cases.
President Akıncı’s statement on the subject is as follows:
Warnings about issues such as personnel reinforcements should be valued.
Most importantly, as stated by the Presidential Health Advisory Board and as far as I can observe, the introduction of a serious quarantine on entry into the country, which is also demanded by our people, should not be delayed.
I hope somebody says that the President is panicking the People.
I’ve been doing what I said from the beginning.
So I want the politicians to follow the route drawn by the healthcare professionals.
I have no victory beyond protecting the health of our society.
The opening for the economy must, of course, be; But it should proceed with care and value to science.
The introduction of a serious quarantine on entry into the country should not be delayed.