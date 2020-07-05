Özersay: Rules for entering the country have not been lifted

Deputy Prime Minister Minister of Foreign Affairs Kudret Özersay announced that the rules for entering the country have not been lifted.

Özersay stated in his statement on his social media account that the rules regarding entry to our country have not been eliminated, and the Ministry of Health announced that it will announce the details this evening by publishing a circular under the Communicable Diseases Act.

Özersay said, “The country categories and entry rules, which we published as a decision of the Council of Ministers, will be detailed and published this evening with the changes required by the Ministry of Health.”