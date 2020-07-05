CypriumNews

“No one else is needed for anxiety and distrust while you are there”

Cyprus Breaking News Corona Virus
by CypriumNews Reporting
Tufan Erhürman

CTP leader Tufan Erhürman shared on social media and said, “The annulment of the decisions because it was accepted as illegal, without declaring that the UK decisions made so far are against the law …” 

Erhürman used the following statements: “Do not accuse anyone of creating anxiety or chaos, damaging trust. There is no need for anyone else to worry, chaos and distrust while you are there.”

The decision of the Council of Ministers to prevent the interim order from being issued in the case opened by the Medical Association …

Declaration that the subject of the case BK decision will be put into effect again with the circular of the Ministry of Health tonight …

“Announcement … Cancellation of the decisions since it is accepted to be unlawful without declaring that the BK decisions made up to date are illegal …

Do not accuse anyone of creating anxiety or chaos or damaging trust. No one else is needed for anxiety, chaos and distrust while you are there.

Full authority from the Council of Ministers to the Ministry of Health (Update)

Özersay: Rules for entering the country have not been lifted (Update)

 

