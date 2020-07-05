Greek Media: “The case detected today came from the North”

According to Alphanews news, the case detected today in the south of Cyprus is said to be a person who has passed from north to south of Cyprus.

It was stated that the only case detected in the south of Cyprus today is a Syrian refugee, who moved from the north of Cyprus to the south the day before.

It was alleged that the person in question had crossed the south the previous day while staying in the southern refugee camp.

Today in the south of Cyprus, 445 thousand tests were made and 1 positive case was detected.