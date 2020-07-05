Full authority from the Council of Ministers to the Ministry of Health (Update)

The Council of Ministers, chaired by Prime Minister Ersin Tatar, has deciding to cancel previous decisions regarding the entry into the TRNC regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and to declare coronavirus disease as a Hazardous Infectious Disease.

Decisions taken from the Council of Ministers are as follows:

– ET (KI) 773-2020 number and 11.6.2020 date, ET (KI) 778-2020 number and 21.6.2020 date taken by the Council of Ministers regarding the entry into the TRNC regarding the Corona Virus (COVID-19) (KI) the annulment of the decisions numbered 848-2020 and the date of 25.6.2020;

The Corona Virus (Covid-19) disease, which was first detected in our country in March 2020, was declared as a dangerous infectious disease in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus as per article 39 of the Communicable Diseases Law no.

Decided to determine the decisions, measures and criteria to be taken during entry and exit to the TRNC by the Ministry of Health in line with the Communicable Diseases Law No. 45/2018. In this context, detailed explanation on the subject will be made later by the Ministry of Health.

It is announced to the public with respect.