South Cyprus updates list of countries – Israel in Category C

The Health Ministry on Friday issued a revised list of countries regarding their epidemiological risk as regards coronavirus for travel purposes, moving Israel from Category B to Category C. The new list is effective as of July 6.

The Ministry said that for the update it also took into account the recommendation of the European Council dated June 30 for the gradual and coordinated lifting of travel bans to the EU.

It was also announced earlier that given the improvement of the UK’s epidemiological situation, and given that this continues, the country will be added to Category B as of August 1.

Passengers from Group A are not required to present a certificate they have undergone a coronavirus test that came out negative.

Those from Group B will have to present such a certificate from a recognized lab no older than 72 hours prior to departure.

Only Cypriots and legal residents are allowed to come to Cyprus from countries that are not on either list. They are tested and need to self-isolate.

All passengers, irrespective of category, are obligated to submit an application online for CyprusFlightPass (https://cyprusflightpass.gov.cy/) within 24 hours before their flight departs.

In addition, the Ministry added, for public health reasons and to monitor the epidemiological situation, random testing will take place among passengers who arrive in Cyprus.

Classifications of countries are based on the reproduction rate R (t) for Covid-19, the number of new cases, the number of tests, the mortality rate per 100,000 people, the estimated prevalence and WHO indicators.

Classification of countries based on epidemiological risk is exceptionally dynamic and can change at any given moment as the pandemic develops, the ministry said.

For this reason, new data will be announced and the list will be regularly updated, it added.

The countries have been classified as follows:

Group A – Low-risk countries

These are countries with R (t) of below 1 and/or small number of new cases (<1/100,000 inhabitants a day) and/or very low COVID19 mortality (<5-10/100,000 inhabitants) and/or sporadic cases or cluster of cases according to WHO and /or at least satisfactory tests (>3000 tests/100,000 residents):

EU members: 1) Austria, 2) Germany, 3) Denmark, 4) Greece, 5) Estonia, 6) Ireland, 7) Latvia, 8) Lithuania, 9) Malta, 10) Hungary, 11) Poland, 12) Slovakia, 13) Slovenia, 14) Finland

Schengen members: 1) Switzerland, 2) Iceland, 3) Liechtenstein, 4) Norway

Third countries: 1) Australia, 2) Japan, 3) Canada, 4) New Zealand, 5) South Korea

Group B – Countries with possible low risk but with greater doubts compared to Group A

These are countries with R (t) above 1 and/or new cases of >1/100,000 people a day and/or increased COVID-19 mortality (>10/100,000 people) and/or limited lab tests (<2000 tests/100,000 people) or lack of classification by WHO.

EU members: 1) Belgium, 2) Bulgaria, 3) France, 4) Spain, 5) Italy, 6) Croatia, 7) Luxembourg, 8) Netherlands, 9) Romania, 10) Czech Republic

Small nations: 1) Andorra, 2) Monaco, 3) Vatican City, 4) San Marino

Third countries: 1) Georgia, 2) Uruguay, 3) Serbia