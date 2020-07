Asilhan Çiko, who killed his older sister Kader Kübra Çiko in Antalya Turkey, was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

In a discussion between Asilhan Çiko (18) and his older sister Kader Kübra Çiko (20) in Güzelyurt District, Kader Kübra Çiko was killed by her brother. Çiko, who attempted suicide after the incident, was arrested after his treatment.