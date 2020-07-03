TRNC: Tests performed in the last 24 hours was 1280, and 1 positive case

Minister of Health Ali Pilli explained that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 1280, and 1 positive case was detected.

Minister Pilli stated that according to the 1280 test results made today, 1 positive case was detected and that the case was a Kazakhstan national who came to our country by air. Pilli said that the number of cases increased to 4 in our country with 1 new positive case.

the positivei is among the countries in the C group of Kazakhstan that this person is already under quarantine. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital announced that the treatment was started in the Quarantine Department.

Minister Pilli reiterated that our people should comply with the rules in this period and emphasized that the use of masks, social distance, and hygiene rules should be followed, especially those over the age of 65 should stay away from crowded environments and protect themselves.

3 July 2020 Covid-19 general situation is as follows;

Number of Tests Performed Today: 1280

Number of Positive Cases detected today: 1

Number of Healed and Discharged Cases – No

Number of Cases Lost Today – no

Total Number of Tests Performed- 40,100

Total Number of Cases – 112

Number of Healed and Total Discharged Cases – 104

Number of Cases Under Treatment – 4

Total Number of Lost Patients- 4

Number of Inpatient Inpatients