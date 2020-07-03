Temperatures up to 40 C, yellow warning in effect

Today will be mainly fine with increased cloud to be observed locally in the afternoon in the mountains and inland that may bring isolated showers or thunderstorms in the mountains.

Temperatures today will reach 40 C inland, 32 C on the coast and 30 C in the mountains.

A yellow warning for extreme high temperatures is in effect from 11 am until 4 pm today with the Met Department advising that people who are the most vulnerable during these hours are the elderly and the very young.

Tonight will be mainly fine while low clouds and sparse fog may form locally on the coast. Temperatures will edge down to 24 C inland and on the east and southeast coasts, around 21 C on the other coasts and 19 C in the mountains.

The weekend and Monday will be mainly fine while increased cloud will be observed locally in the afternoon in the mountains. In the evenings and early mornings, sparse fog and low clouds may form locally on the coast.

Temperatures are expected to edge up gradually by Sunday, mostly inland and in the mountains, to remain above average for the time of year.

On Monday temperatures are not expected to shift significantly.