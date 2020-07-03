Tatar requested Anastasiades to “create cooperation and agreement with Turkish Cypriot side”

National Unity Party Leader, Prime Minister Ersin Tatar requested the Greek Cypriot Administration leader Nicos Anastasiades to wake up from the dream of usurping the rights of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot people, by using the “European Union”, and also he added that the logical way is to cooperate and make an agreement with the Turkish Cypriot side.

Prime Minister Tatar also requested that the European Union should acknowledge the voice of the Turkish Cypriot people and stop the Greek Cypriot side from usurping the rights of the Turkish Cypriots.

Tatar made a written statement and evaluated the Greek Cypriot Administration Leader Nikos Anastasiades’ statements on a Greek television channel.

In his statement, Tatar said:

Anastasiades still cannot evaluate the current developments correctly.

The Greek Cypriot leader needs to wake up from the dream of usurping the rights of the Turkish Cypriot people and Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean. Anastasiades is unfortunately not eager to cooperate and make an agreement with the Turkish Cypriot side.

Anastasiades still avoids giving a positive response to our proposal for cooperation related to the resources in the Eastern Mediterranean and calls for the EU to intervene with the assertion that Turkey has an aggressive attitude in the region and incites France against Turkey.

However, the real aggressive and uncompromising side in the region is themselves.

Greece and the Greek Cypriot side are making an effort to establish alliances against Turkey and the TRNC.

Turkey is protecting our rights and her rights arising from the agreements and the international law in the Eastern Mediterranean and is on the right way.

The facts are evident and no one can deny them.

There are two separate states and two separate peoples with equal sovereign rights in Cyprus. The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is as legal as the Greek Cypriot Administration.”