South Cyprus: UK in Category B from August 1

by CypriumNews Reporting
South Cyprus Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Friday that based on the current epidemiological situation, the UK will be incorporated in Category B of travellers to Cyprus as of August 1.

Speaking to journalists following a morning meeting with the team of experts at the Presidential Palace, the Health Minister also said that Russia and Israel will remain in Category C.

He added that all protocols will be reviewed and recommendations will be submitted by this coming Wednesday for their amendment as needed.

