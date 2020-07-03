South Cyprus: No new Coronavirus cases for second consecutive day

No new coronavirus cases were reported in Cyprus on Friday after 1538 tests, which means the total number remains at 999 for the second day in a row.
According to a Health Ministry announcement, the following tests were carried out, all with a negative result:
- 293 from the programme of employees who returned to work as part of phase 2 and 3 of the reopening of the economy
- 53 from tracing of contacts of previously confirmed cases
- 314 from private initiative
- 446 from passengers and repatriates
- 174 from labs of general hospitals
- 72 from referrals from personal doctors and checks of special groups through the public health clinics
- 6 from migrant centres
- 180 from Courts staff
One coronavirus patient remains at the Famagusta referral hospital in stable condition.
Tourists will be kept at the hotel they have booked until the test results are out