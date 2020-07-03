CypriumNews

Entries into the country continue without quarantine at Ercan Airport

Corona Virus Breaking News Cyprus
by CypriumNews Reporting
Entries into the country without quarantine continue from Ercan Airport …

Passengers on the plane who just arrived in the country started to leave Ercan Airport after PCR tests.

While many passengers left the airport with the VIP vehicles from the Hotels, some passengers left Ercan with taxis and some with their relatives.

THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH HAS MADE AN EXPLANATION TO THE QUARANTINE

Here is the Minister of Health Statement by Ali Pilli

Minister of Health Ali Pilli announced that all passengers arriving by sea and by air, including those coming from Southern Cyprus, as of 2.07.2020, will be kept under surveillance at the quarantine hotels by the Ministry of Health until the test results are released after the PCR tests are carried out in our country.

Tourists will be kept at the hotel they have booked until the test results are out

Pcr test alone is not enough, quarantine should be applied when entering the country

 

