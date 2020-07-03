CypriumNews

1 more case! Total positive cases now 4!

With the start of quarantine-free transitions to the TRNC after July 1, the number of cases rose to 4.

Covid-19 was detected in 1 more person coming to the TRNC.

Health Minister Ali Pilli is expected to explain the new case in the evening.

With the new case, the number of total cases increased to 4 since July 1st.

A Kazakhstan national who came by air is positive.

the passenger a Kazakhstan nationality has been in quarantine for 24 hours. Kazakhstan C group country list and passengers coming from Kazakhstan to the country are kept under quarantine for 14 days.

2 more positive cases in the TRNC!

Pilli: We couldn’t remain closed forever

