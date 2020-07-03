1 more case! Total positive cases now 4!

With the start of quarantine-free transitions to the TRNC after July 1, the number of cases rose to 4.

Covid-19 was detected in 1 more person coming to the TRNC.

Health Minister Ali Pilli is expected to explain the new case in the evening.

A Kazakhstan national who came by air is positive.

the passenger a Kazakhstan nationality has been in quarantine for 24 hours. Kazakhstan C group country list and passengers coming from Kazakhstan to the country are kept under quarantine for 14 days.