South Cyprus: No new coronavirus cases on Thursday

Corona Virus Breaking News Cyprus
by CypriumNews Reporting
No new coronavirus cases were reported in Cyprus on Thursday after 1019 tests, which means the total number remains at 999.

According to a Health Ministry announcement, the following tests were carried out, all with a negative result:

  • 179 from the programme of employees who returned to work as part of phase 2 and 3 of the reopening of the economy
  • 21 from tracing of contacts of previously confirmed cases
  • 385 from private initiative
  • 30 from passengers and repatriates
  • 259 from labs of general hospitals
  • 145 from referrals from personal doctors and checks of special groups through the public health clinics

One coronavirus patient remains at the referral hospital in stable condition.

