South Cyprus: No new coronavirus cases on Thursday

No new coronavirus cases were reported in Cyprus on Thursday after 1019 tests, which means the total number remains at 999.
According to a Health Ministry announcement, the following tests were carried out, all with a negative result:
- 179 from the programme of employees who returned to work as part of phase 2 and 3 of the reopening of the economy
- 21 from tracing of contacts of previously confirmed cases
- 385 from private initiative
- 30 from passengers and repatriates
- 259 from labs of general hospitals
- 145 from referrals from personal doctors and checks of special groups through the public health clinics
One coronavirus patient remains at the referral hospital in stable condition.