Another yellow warning for extreme high temperatures

The Department of Meteorology issued on Thursday another yellow alert for extremely high temperatures on Friday.

The alert is in force from 11 am until 4 pm on Friday with the inland maximum temperature expected to be around 40 C.

The Met Department advised that people who are the most vulnerable during the above hours are the elderly and the very young.

In its forecast for tomorrow, the Met Office said that Friday will be mainly fine although there will be increased cloud at intervals after midday, mainly in the mountains.

Temperatures will rise to 40 C inland, around 33 C on the coasts and 29 C in the mountains.

Saturday will be mainly fine with temperatures set to rise even further, remaining at the same levels on Sunday.

The highest temperatures today were Nicosia 39 C, Larnaca Airport 31 C, Limassol 32 C, Paphos Airport 33 C, Frenaros 36 C, Prodromos 30 C and Polis Chrysochous 34 C.

Humidity ranged from 29% to to 72 %, It was 30% in Lefkosa,