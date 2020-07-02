2 more positive cases in the TRNC!

Minister of Health Ali Pilli announced that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 569, and 2 positive cases were detected.

According to the results of 569 tests conducted today, Minister Pilli stated that 2 positive cases were identified, 1 case was a Turkish citizen who came to our country by air, and the other case was a Kazakhstan national who came also to our country by air.

Pilli said that the number of cases increased to 3 in our country with 1 positive case yesterday.

Minister Pilli is among the countries in the C group of Kazakhstan that this person is already under quarantine, immediately after the positive determination of PCR test in our country, Dr. Nicosia. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital announced that the treatment was started in the Quarantine Department.

Again, after the PCR test of the Turkish citizen in Turkey was positive, Nicosia Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital Quarantine Department said that the treatment was started and the Minister Pilli noted that the contact of the Turkish citizen who was positive was followed, that the contacts of the Ministry of Health were identified and started to be observed.

Minister Pilli reiterated that our people should follow the rules during this period and emphasized that the use of masks, social distance and hygiene rules should be followed.

2 July 2020 Covid-19 general situation is as follows;

Number of Tests Performed Today: 569

Number of Positive Cases detected today: 2

Number of Healed and Discharged Cases – No

Number of Cases Lost Today – no

Total Number of Tests Performed- 38,820

Total Number of Cases- 111

Number of Healed and Total Discharged Cases – 104

Number of Cases Under Treatment – 3

Total Number of Lost Patients- 4

Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – no

There were 1 positive case yesterday

Pilli’s statement yesterday:

Health Minister Ali Pilli announced that 434 of the 803 tests performed in the last 24 hours have been completed and 1 Covid 19 case has been detected among the passengers coming by sea. Pilli stated that work on 369 tests continues.

Minister of Health Ali Pilli made written statements about the general situation of Covid-19 on July 1, 2020. He noted that the total number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 803.

Pilli continued as follows:

“Of the 803 tests performed in the last 24 hours, 434 tests have been concluded. 369 test results are still in progress.

434 tests are the tests made for passengers arriving by sea and passengers traveling from TRNC to abroad. 369 tests have not been concluded yet and were made to the passengers coming to our country by air.

1 positive case was found among the passengers coming by sea. This case was taken by healthcare professionals. to Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital was taken under observation in the quarantine department.

After the work done, the contacts of the case have been identified and the contacts will be taken under surveillance in the quarantine hotels by the Ministry of Health. “