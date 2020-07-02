2 Charged for Breaking Isolation Law

Two people who signed a letter of undertaking that they would not interact in the public until PCR test results were completed, but were found to be on the street.

on the 1st of July HAB (E-36), entered the TRNC via Ercan Airport from Turkey, went to a barbershop operating in Köşklüçiftlik when he should have been self-isolating,

YA (E-35), which entered the country from Ercan Airport on the same date, did not comply with the legal orders by not staying at the specified address

Legal proceedings have been initiated