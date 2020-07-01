TRNC: 1 positive case

Minister of Health Ali Pilli made statements about the general condition of Covid-19 on July 1, 2020.

Stating that the total number of tests carried out in the last 24 hours was 803, Minister Pilli said:

“Of the 803 tests performed in the last 24 hours, 434 tests were concluded.

Work continues on 369 test results. 434 tests are the tests made for passengers arriving by sea and passengers traveling from TRNC to abroad.

369 tests have not been concluded yet and were made to the passengers coming to our country by air.

As a result of 434 tests, 1 positive case was detected among the passengers coming by sea. This case was taken by the Health Personnel. to Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital and is now under observation in the quarantine department.

the contacts of the case have been identified and the contacts will be taken under observation in the quarantine hotels by the Ministry of Health.

